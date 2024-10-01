Honda Cars India registers total sales of 10,911 units in September’24

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered total sales of 10,911 units in Sept’2024. Domestic sales of the company stood at 5,675 units and exports at 5,236 units in the month of Sept’24.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We kickstarted our annual festive campaign of The Great Honda Fest during September with new promotional offers and a new Apex Edition of the Elevate which have received good response from the market in terms of enquiries and showroom footfalls. With the onset of Navratra and upcoming Dussehra & Diwali festivities, we expect a stronger consumer sentiment which will help us to maximise sales during this auspicious period.”

The company had registered 9,861 units in domestic sales and exported 1,310 units in September’ 23.