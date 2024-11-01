Honda Cars India registers total sales of 10,080 units in October’24

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered total sales of 10,080 units in Oct’2024. Domestic sales of the company stood at 5,546 units and exports at 4,534 units in the month of Oct’24.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The festive sales momentum in October with Navratra, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali celebrated in same month contributed strongly to the customer deliveries at the dealerships. It surely revitalized demand compared to previous few months of muted activity for the industry. Our dispatches and deliveries aligned with our expectations. Our focused approach to aligning production and inventory with demand positions us well to sustain this momentum.”

The company had registered 9,400 units in domestic sales and exported 3,683 units in October’23.