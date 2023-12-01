Honda Cars India registers 24% domestic sales growth with 8,730 units in November 2023

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India registered monthly domestic sales of 8,730 units witnessing a growth of 24% over the same month last year. The export numbers for HCIL during Nov’23 were 3,161 units with a growth of over 335% growth. The company had registered 7,051 in domestic sales and exported 726 units in November’22.

Sharing thoughts on the November’23 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Our product line-up saw a good surge in demand throughout the festive period. Our new SUV Honda Elevate has been well received by the market with very high customer consideration. We are confident to carry forward this growth momentum for the rest of the year.”