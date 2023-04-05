Honda Amaze celebrates glorious 10 years in India

Mumbai : Honda Cars India (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India is commemorating the 10th anniversary of its popular family sedan, Honda Amaze. The car, first introduced in India in April 2013, has since become Honda’s best-selling model and holds a strong market position in its segment and the industry. The Amaze has brought joy and pride to over 5.3 lakh customers during the last 10 years and is currently one out of every two Honda cars sold in the country, accounting for 53 % of HCIL’s sales in India. In line with Honda’s unwavering commitment to its customers by providing them with the most advanced products and services, ahead of time, all Honda Amaze sold in India are E20 material compatible since its first launch in 2013.

The Honda Amaze is a contemporary sedan that offers a perfect balance of performance and fuel efficiency. It boasts Honda’s advanced powertrain, striking bold design, sophisticated and spacious interiors, superb driving performance, advanced features, and safety technologies. Over the last 10 years, the model has seen a host of updates including two generations and multiple other updates. It is one of the best-selling sedans among personal buyers, appealing to both first-time buyers and those seeking an upgrade from smaller vehicles.

Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Limited expressing his pleasure on successful achievement of 10 years journey of Honda Amaze said, “Today marks a milestone in our India journey, as Honda Amaze completes a decade-long presence in this market with over 5.3 lakh customers. It is a strategic premium entry model in our portfolio offering ‘One Class Above Sedan Experience’ to our customers with its strong brand appeal, bold styling, excellent performance, durability, build quality, safety and comfortable experience. We’re glad the Amaze is significantly contributing to our India business and has become the best-selling model in our line-up.” “The Amaze receives 40 percent of first-time buyers and has shown growing preference for the advanced CVT automatic variants which accounts for almost 35% of the current model sales,” he added.

The 1st Generation Honda Amaze, launched in April 2013, sold 2.6 lakh units till March 2018. In its 2nd Generation, Honda Amaze has sold 2.7 lakh units since its launch in May 2018, making it one of the most popular brands in the country.

The Honda Amaze is manufactured exclusively in India at Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, catering to both domestic and export business. The Made in India Honda Amaze is exported to South Africa and SAARC countries. With a strong network of 325 facilities in 236 cities across India, Amaze has developed a strong popularity and presence in Tier 2 and 3 markets, accounting for 60 % of model sales in these regions.

The Amaze is powered by 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine delivering [email protected] rpm power and 110 [email protected] rpm torque and is coupled with 5 speed Manual Transmission and CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) offering fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl and 18.3 kmpl respectively.

The Peace of mind service offering of the Honda Amaze with best in class 3 years Unlimited Kms warranty and Low Cost of Maintenance have also been strong appeal points for customer’s consideration. All Honda Amaze sold in India are E20 material compatible and customers can use the new grade of E20 fuel in their existing Honda Amaze without the need of changing any part in the car.

The Made in India Honda Amaze had received a strong 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP, when the Africa spec variant was crash-tested in 2019 under the Safer Cars for Africa campaign.