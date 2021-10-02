Honda 2Wheelers India registers 482,756 unit sales in Sep’21

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today announced its sales numbers for September 2021. Honda’s total sales stood at 482,756 units, including 463,679 domestic sales and 19,077 exports for the month.

Boosting the market sentiment on the back of new models with uptick in customer sentiments, Honda’s domestic sales registered 12% growth over last month, which stood at 430,683 (including 401,469 in domestic sales and 29,214 exports)

Commenting on the sales for the month, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are gaining back the momentum with each passing month witnessing a rise in customer enquiries. The coming few months will be decisive in determining the growth forecast with the year’s most awaited time of festivals just around the corner. Our network across India is all geared up and ready to delight customers with their favourite Honda 2Wheeler.”

Key Highlights of September 2021:

· Business Milestone: In its 21st year in India, Honda 2Wheelers India has further strengthened its customer base in Bihar. The company has now become the first choice of over 10 lac families in the state.

· Honda BigWing Virtual Showroom launched: Prioritizing safety while strengthening its digital engagement with customers, Honda 2Wheelers India launched the Honda BigWing Virtual Showroom. Notably, the digital showroom is a first in the Indian Premium Motorcycle category.

· COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: Further extending support to local communities in the coronial times, Honda India Foundation, the CSR arm of all Honda group companies in India, organized a 2-day health check-up camp and community vaccination drive while successfully extended healthcare & support to more than 2,100 patients.

· New product delivery commencement: Launched with the aim to bring evolution in the 180-200cc segment, HMSI started the deliveries of all-new CB200X across the country through its Red Wing dealerships.

· 100th Africa Twin delivery in Karnataka: Adding another adventurer to the tribe, Honda 2Wheelers India delivered Karnataka state’s 100th Africa Twin. Since it’s India launch, over 310 units of Africa Twin have been sold across India.

· Road Safety: Committed to build the roads a safer place for all, Honda 2Wheelers India in association with the Traffic Department of Vizag and Vijayawada, celebrated the first and second anniversaries of the traffic training parks respectively.

· Honda Motorsports:

Moto GP- Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez raced his finest and rose back to the podium finish by claiming the second spot in Round 13. Teammate Pol Espargaro finished at the 13th place. In Round 14 the team claimed 2 spots in the Top 10, Marc Marquez sizzled again as he finished at the 4th place followed by Pol Espargaro at the 7th place.

INMRC- The IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing team closed Round 2 of 2021 INMRC with 2 podium finishes in PS165cc class. On the other hand, the young guns Kavin Quintal and Prakash Kamat stamped their dominance with back-to-back wins in IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R and CBR150R classes respectively. Kevin Kannan ablazed the racetrack by winning both races in the Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race.