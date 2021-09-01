Honda 2Wheelers India registers 18% growth, Closes August’21 with 430,683 unit sales

Gurugram: Entering the festival season with steady recovery in economic activity, Honda 2Wheelers India today announced its sales numbers for August 2021. Honda’s total sales stood at 430,683 units, including 401,469 domestic sales and 29,214 exports in August 2021.

Honda’s domestic sales-breached 4-Lac mark with a growth of 18% as compared to last month (July 2021), which stood at 384,920 units (domestic sales of 340,420 units and 44,500 exports).

Elaborating on the market scenario and August’21 sales trend, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The month of August ushers the onset of the festival spirit in the country. With a steady month on month recovery in terms of enquiries and customer walk-ins, we are cautiously optimistic moving forward, expecting conversions to retails. Further, we shall be starting deliveries of our recently unveiled motorcycle CB200X in September.”

Key Highlights of August 2021:

· Brand New Model Launch: Setting a new trend in 180-200cc segment, Honda 2Wheelers India unveiled the all-new CB200X in a virtual launch. Built for both city rides and weekend touring, the urban explorer is priced at Rs 1,44,500 ex-Showroom Gurugram.

· Honda’s Premium Motorcycle Business network expansion: Honda further elevated the #GoRidin spirit with the inauguration of BigWing in Bhubaneshwar (exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment)

· Road Safety: HMSI marked 3rd anniversary of its Children Traffic Training Park in Thane, educating more than 75,000 citizens in 3 years. Parallely, HMSI celebrated 2nd anniversary of its Safety Driving Education Center (SDEC) in Ranchi with nearly 40,000 learner license applicants trained so far on importance of road safety.

· Honda Motorsports:

Moto GP – Pol Espargaro gave an absolute performance with his best finish of the season at 5th place in the British Grand Prix Round 12. Overcoming wet conditions, Marc Marquez managed to secure 8th position in Round 10 while Round 11 showed some enduring performance by Repsol Honda Team.

INMRC – Rajiv Sethu led the charge for team Honda at INMRC Round 1 with 2 podium finishes. Young riders in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R and NSF250R categories showcased their mettle on track with their performances. Taking the excitement further, Honda introduced a new category the Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race giving opportunity to young enthusiasts to experience its excellent performance on the track.