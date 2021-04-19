Honda 2Wheelers India celebrates 6th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Instilling positive awareness on road safety habits and safe driving habits in the city, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. and Hyderabad Traffic Police today celebrated the momentous 6th anniversary of the Children’s Traffic Training Park in Goshamahal in the august presence of Mr. B. Koteswara Rao (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad).

In April 2015, Honda 2Wheelers India in collaboration with Hyderabad Traffic Police inaugurated its first adopted traffic training park across entire South India at Hyderabad. The traffic park developed on the mini-city concept; simulated real road conditions from traffic signals to zebra crossings and speed breakers etc.

Driving road safety awareness in the city, Honda 2Wheelers India today announced that through its daily trainings for all age groups, over 1.3 lac Hyderabadis have been made aware of their road responsibilities in just 6 years! Firmly believing that awareness on road safety should start from young age to make a safer India of tomorrow, Honda has educated over 81,000 kids of Hyderabad. Parallely, Honda’s safety instructors at the traffic park have also educated more than 48,000 new and existing riders, including both males & females of the city on road safety.

Sharing his insights into the impact of the Hyderabad traffic park, Mr. B. Koteswara Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said, “For us, driving responsible road behaviour is an immediate priority. Hyderabad Traffic Police is working on all 4 E’s of road safety – Enforcement, Emergency, Engineering and the most impactful – Education. It is only by spreading education on how to be safe on roads and awareness of road rules & signs, safe road habits etc. that we can build a culture of safety for all road users – be it a rider, pillion, or even a small child crossing a zebra crossing. Six years ago, Hyderabad Traffic Police in collaboration with Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated the traffic park to drive road safety education. We are delighted to celebrate the 6 years of association with Honda 2Wheelers India and look forward to further spreading the culture of safe riding in the city.”

Elaborating on spreading road safety awareness Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “For Honda, spreading Road Safety awareness to all age groups has always been a priority as a socially responsible corporate. Exactly 6 years ago, we initiated the Traffic park project in Hyderabad with the full support of Hyderabad Traffic Police. Today, we are delighted to share that we have educated over 1.3 lac Hyderabadis – from 5 year-old children who will be the riders of tomorrow to existing riders, while empowering new female riders journey to become independent riders. In the new normal post COVID too, we continue to cultivate healthy road safety manners through our digital outreach program Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul. In future too, we will continue to make Hyderabad citizens safer on roads.”