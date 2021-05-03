Honda 2Wheelers closes April’21 with 283,045 unit sales

Gurugram: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced it sales for the month of April 2021. With stricter lockdowns being announced across regions amidst the 2nd wave of COVID, Honda prioritized the safety of all its stakeholders and pro-actively controlled its dispatches to avoid inventory build-up across its network Pan-India.

The first month of FY2021-22 saw Honda’s total sales (domestic + exports) close at 283,045 units, with 240,100 two-wheeler sales in domestic market. Noteworthy, that with the national lockdown due to COVID-19, domestic sales were nil in the same period last year.

With new focus on overseas business expansion, Honda’s April’21 exports zoomed to 42,945 units from 2,630 units exported last April. With global demand opening up, Honda’s exports crossed the 40,000 units mark for the first time in 36 months. Honda’s Made in India BS-VI models are now delighting customers in Europe (SP 125) and also Japan (H’ness CB 350 and CB 350RS).

Commenting on the sales performance in April and the month ahead, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Regional lockdowns since the beginning of April have dragged down the consumer sentiments considerably. While the need for personal mobility still exists, the recovery may be pushed back by few months as Staying Safe at Home is India’s first priority. Starting 1st May, we have already temporarily halted production operations across all 4 plants till the first fortnight of May. In view of the evolving COVID situation and subsequent multiple lockdowns, we are closely monitoring the evolving business landscape. While continuing to support our business partners in these uncertain times, we will review our plans accordingly in the short term.”

Key Highlights in April 2021:

1. Honda 2Wheelers India established its new Overseas Business expansion vertical. This major organizational restructuring within Honda 2Wheelers India, harnesses the strength of over 100 Associates and strategically integrates SEDBQ (Sales, Engineering, Development, Purchasing & Quality) functions under one roof with the aim to spearhead India as global export hub for Honda!

2. Honda’s Premium Motorcycle Business network expansion: Honda expanded its BigWing dealership network with inaugurations in 6 new cities – Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Lucknow, Tirupur and Alappuzza.

3. Honda’s Red Wing business: Further strengthening its presence across regions, Honda celebrated the milestone of 20 lac two-wheeler customers in Rajasthan while expanding its network in the state with new Honda Exclusive Authorized Dealership (HEAD) inaugurated in Udaipur.

4. Road Safety: On the occasion of 6th anniversary celebration of the traffic training park in Hyderabad, Honda educated more than 1.3 lac citizens on importance of Road Safety.

5. Honda Motorsports: Marc Marquez made a thrilling comeback with Round 2 and Round 3 of MotoGP as the Repsol Honda rider finished at the 7th place and overall at the 14th place.