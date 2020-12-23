Honda 2Wheeler India’s Shine brand crosses 90 Lac+ Customers

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced accomplishment of a new milestone. Consistently setting new benchmarks in 125cc motorcycle segment, Shine has now delighted over 90 Lac customers since its launch in the year 2006.

Leading from the front, Honda Shine brand enjoys highest market share of 39% in its segment. Not just this, the overwhelming acceptance of the customers is such that brand Shine recorded double digit YOY growth of 26% from 75,144 units in November 2019 to 94,413 units in November 2020.

Speaking on the legacy of brand Shine, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “We are deeply humbled by the trust of over 90 Lac happy customers in brand Shine. Over the years, Shine has redefined the 125cc segment leading customers’ expectations with continuous product & feature enhancement. At Honda, we remain committed to delight our customers with the Joy of riding.”

Elated by this remarkable feat, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Shine is India’s favorite 125cc motorcycle & holds a very important place in our product portfolio. Today, Shine leads the pack proudly in its segment and has the distinction of being the only exclusive 125cc motorcycle brand in the Top 4 selling motorcycles of the country. With a very high rate of user’s recommendation, Shine continues to strongly establish a sense of confidence and Peace of Mind amongst new buyers. Thank you India for your trust in #AMAZINGSHINE!!”

Shining all the way

Launched in 2006, Shine was introduced in Indian market with the unique Optimax technology. In just 2 years, Shine went on to become No.1 selling 125cc motorcycle in India. The unparalleled trust of customers further solidified in the brand Shine and within 54 months of the launch it achieved its first 10 lacs happy customers.

With each passing year, brand Shine became a member of numerous households across different geographies. Such was the love for this executive motorcycle that in 2013, every third 125cc motorcycle sold in India was Shine. The next year (2014), Shine jumped to 30 Lac sales mark with 33% market share in the segment.

Honda continuously upgraded Shine with the latest technology and new features to meet the expectations of its consumers. In 2015 the advance Combi-Brake System (CBS) was introduced in Shine.

Brand Shine sustained its position in the segment and in 2017 became first 125cc motorcycle to reach 50 Lac sales milestone.

In 2018 it created a new record with 70 Lac sales milestone and every second 125cc motorcycle sold was CB Shine.

With new emission norms coming in effect, India’s favorite 125cc motorcycle moved another step towards a greener future with #AQuietRevolution. In its latest avatar, Shine comes equipped with Bharat Stage VI compliant 125cc PGM-FI HET engine boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), and a plethora of amazing technology, comfort and style. Today, Shine creates a new record as it crosses 90 Lac sales milestone.

