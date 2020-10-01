Honda 2Wheeler India Domestic sales crosses 5 lac mark with double digit YoY growth

Gurugram: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) closed September with positive sales growth for the second consecutive month in FY’21.

After breaching the 4 lac unit-mark in total sales in August’20, Honda’s total sales breached the 5 lac units sales threshold in September’20.

Boosted by new models and uptick in customer sentiments, Honda’s YoY domestic sales zoomed by double digit 10% growth to close at 500,887 units in Sep’20 (compared to 455,896 units in Sep’19). With additional 25,978 units’ export, Honda clocked total sales of 526,865 units in Sep’20 (vs. 485,663 unit total sales in Sep’19).

After crossing 5 lac sales mark with a double digit domestic growth, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. commented on the preparations for festival season,

“In September, Honda recorded a strong 75% surge in test rides and a significant 20% jump in enquiries on month-on-month basis. While the sustained uptick in customer sentiments has boosted the confidence of our network on ground, Honda will cautiously monitor inventory levels in the run up to festivals. Adding new excitement in the market and stimulating demand are our 2 brand new models. We will delight our customers with new attractive retail finance offers with up to 100% loan value and low down-payment scheme. Coupled with Honda’s secured online booking platform and all new H’ness CB 350, Honda is turbo-charging the retail environment ahead of festive season.”

Key Highlights of September 2020:

• Honda debuts in the mid-size 350 – 500cc segment: Honda’s premium BigWing portfolio expanded further with the global unveiling of its brand new H’ness – CB350. Developed to delight Indian riders, Honda’s legendary CB series takes on-road sports riding to next level with its 9 new patent applications and 5 first-in-segment features. This festival season get ready for the majestic H’ness with an attractive ex-showroom price starting around 1.9 lac.

• Road Safety- More than business, Honda continues to spread awareness on road safety. Earlier in September, Honda inaugurated its 5th Safety Driving Education Center (SDEC) in India at Vizag (its 2nd in Andhra Pradesh) to sensitize applicants coming for Learner License Registration. Additionally, Honda’s flagship digital road safety training E-Gurukul has now made over 1.27 lac people across 83 cities and 19 states & UTs more aware road users.

