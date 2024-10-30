National

Home Secretary Govind Mohan Honors Martyrs at Shaheed Smriti Samaroh in New Delhi

By Odisha Diary bureau

Home Secretary Govind Mohan paid tribute to martyrs during the Shaheed Smriti Samaroh at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi today. He highlighted that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has successfully conducted over 900 rescue operations in the past year, saving more than 3,000 lives.

