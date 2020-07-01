Home Ministry declared nine individuals as designated terrorists under provisions of UAPA Act

New Delhi: Under the strong and iron-willed leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the Central Government had amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in August 2019, to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist. Prior to this amendment, only organizations could be designated as terrorist organizations.

The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah during the debate in Parliament last year on the amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, had strongly expressed the Modi Government’s commitment to firmly fight the menace of terrorism and had unequivocally reaffirmed the nation’s resolve on this matter. By invoking the said amended provision, in September 2019, the Central Government designated four individuals as terrorists, viz. Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafeez Saeed, Zaki-ur-RehmanLakhvi and Dawood Ibrahim.

Reinforcing the commitment to strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, the Union Home Ministry under the leadership of the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, today declared the following nine individuals as designated terrorists under the provisions of the UAPA Act 1967 (as amended in 2019) and included their names in the Fourth Schedule of the said Act. Their details are as under:-

1. Wadhawa Singh Babbar: Pakistan based Chief of terrorist organization, “BabbarKhalsa International”.

2. Lakhbir Singh: Pakistan based Chief of terrorist organization, “International Sikh Youth Federation”.

3. Ranjeet Singh: Pakistan based Chief of terrorist organization, “Khalistan Zindabad Force”.

4. Paramjit Singh: Pakistan based Chief of terrorist organization “Khalistan Commando Force”.

5. Bhupinder Singh Bhinda: Germany based key member of terrorist organization, “Khalistan Zindabad Force”.

6. Gurmeet Singh Bagga: Germany based key member of terrorist organisation, “Khalistan ZindabadForce”.

7. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun: USA based key member of Unlawful Association, “Sikh for Justice”.

8. Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Canada based Chief of “Khalistan Tiger Force”.

9. Paramjit Singh: United Kingdom based Chief of terrorist organization,“BabbarKhalsa International”.

These individuals are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and from foreign soil. They have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilizing the country, by trying to revive militancy in Punjab through their anti national activities and through their support to and involvement in the Khalistan Movement.

Related

comments