Home Minister Amit Shah through a tweet expressed his grief over the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah through atweet expressed his griefover the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu.Shri Amit Shahalso spoke to Chief Minister of Tamilnadu Shri Edappadi K Palaniswami and assured all possible help.

Union Home Minister added that the Central Industrial Security Forces are already on the spot to assist in the relief work.Expressing deep condolences to the kins of the deceased,Shri Amit Shah said that he prays for the earliest recovery of those injured.

