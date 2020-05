Bhubaneswar: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviews the preparedness on Cyclone Amphan. He again reiterated that Central Government is ready to provide any support needed.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Amphan Cyclone. He has assured that the Centre is committed to help the state & already teams of NDRF have been deployed. Centre is ready to give any assistance the state requires.

