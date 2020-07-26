Home Minister Amit Shah says Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s self-respect, unparalleled bravery and strong leadership

New Delhi: On the 21st Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to the martyrs and recalled their bravery and valour. He said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s self-respect, unparalleled bravery and strong leadership.

“I salute the brave warriors who displayed exemplary courage in driving out the enemy from Kargil, one of the most difficult terrains in the world and hoisted the tricolour on its peaks. The nation is proud of its brave soldiers who are devoted towards protecting the integrity of the motherland,” said Shri Amit Shah.

On July 26, 1999, Indian Armed Forces had defeated Pakistan under Operation Vijay. Since then, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated commemorating the indomitable valour, bravery and supreme sacrifice of the Indian soldier.

Related

comments