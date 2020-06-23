Home Minister Amit Shah said “Around 20,000 beds including 250 ICU beds for COVID patients will be added in the National Capital by next week”

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah today said “10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi will be operational by 26th June. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by Friday”.

Shri Amit Shah said this in a tweet responding to news agency ANI stating that Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Union Home Minister inviting him to inspect the COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur. Delhi CM had also requested for deployment of doctors and nurses from ITBP and Army at the Centre. In his reply, Shri Amit Shah said “it has already been decided in our meeting three days back and Ministry of Home Affairs has assigned the work of operating the COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP.

The Union Home Minister said “1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds for Covid patients will be ready next week”. “With the support of the Central Government, DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This Covid Care Centre will be ready in next 10 days,” said Shri Amit Shah.

Besides, “Armed Forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to COVID patients housed in the Railway coaches in Delhi”, said Shri Amit Shah. “8,000 additional beds have already been placed at Delhi government’s disposal for making COVID Care Centres, as per requirement,” said the Union Home Minister.

With this, around 20,000 beds including 250 ICU beds for COVID patients will be added in the National Capital by next week.

