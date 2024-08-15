Home Minister Amit Shah Praises PM Modi’s Vision for a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Independence Day Speech

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah described Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s address on the occasion of 78th Independence Day as a reflection of the government’s resolve towards building a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

In his post on the X platform, Shri Amit Shah said that “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s address on the occasion of 78th Independence Day is a reflection of the government’s resolve towards building a developed and self-reliant India. Highlighting themes such as self-reliance through renewable energy, One Nation-One Election, UCC, expansion of medical education, industrial manufacturing and ‘Design in India’, and women empowerment through SHGs, Modi Ji’s address reflected his commitment to take the country forward inspired by the successes of the last 10 years. I urge all the countrymen to listen to this address and take a pledge to build a strong India. ”

Union Home Minister said, “PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s address not only casts a panoramic view of a radiant future on the horizon but also instills in Bharat the power of the unwavering belief that it can achieve the same. Over the last 10 years, Bharat has charted a journey of self-transformation through course corrections. It is a new Bharat with citizen-driven governance. It is a new Bharat that firmly believes that 140 crore citizens can certainly achieve the greatness, prosperity and progress they deserve.”