Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. Shri Amit Shah offered floral tributes at the portrait of Netaji in Guwahati, Assam today and paid homage to the great hero of the freedom movement.

On this occasion, the Union Home Minister said that Subhash Babu was a brilliant student, born patriot, skilled administrator and organizer and a leader with unmatched fighting spirit. His courage and valour gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle. He organized the youth power of the country with his charismatic leadership under adverse circumstances. Committed to the Independence movement, he travelled from Calcutta to Germany, a distance of more than 7,000 kilometers, by road and covered about 27,000 kilometers in a submarine, all of this reflecting Subhash Babu’s indomitable courage.

Amit Shah said that the entire nation will always remain indebted to Netaji’s valour and unceasing struggle. The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has paid an unprecedented tribute to Netaji by celebrating his birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas’. My greetings to all the countrymen on Parakram Diwas Wishing all the countrymen the mighty day, the Union Home Minister said that the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Babu will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and gaiety across the country so that generations to come will remember Netaji’s contribution towards the country for a long time. Shri Amit Shah also said that with this inspiration, millions of children will be able to contribute in the development of the country and make the nation Aatmanirbhar (self-sufficient) in the coming days.