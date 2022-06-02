Home Minister Amit Shah participates in Telangana Formation Day celebrations in New Delhi today

New Delhi : The Ministry of Culture organised Telangana Formation Daycelebrations at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi today.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah attended as theChief Guest ofthe program. Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNERShri G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for External Affairs and CultureSmt. MeenakashiLekhi, Minister of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwalalso participated in the event.

On the occasion, Shri Amit Shah congratulated Shri G.K Reddy for including Telangana day celebrations into AzadikaAmritMahotsav and bringing to forefront its culture to the entire nation.

He also added that every state has a culture , a language, a cuisine and despite all these differences there is a soul of India and that soul keeps the India united. The Home Minister disclosed that the Government has spent Rs 2,52,202 crore between 2014-15 and 2021-22 for development of Telengana state. The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi firmly believes that development of the states will lead to development of the nation, Shri Amit Shah said. The history of formation of Telengana state has been one of strife, the Minister said.