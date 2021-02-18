Home Minister Amit Shah paid his respects to Pranavanandji at Bharat Seva Ashram Sangh, Kolkata and took blessings of the gurus

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah paid his respects to Pranavanandji at Bharat Seva Ashram Sangh, Kolkata and took blessings of the Gurus. In his address on this occasion, Shri Amit Shah said this day is very important because today is the birthday of Acharya Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Shri Shah said that it is a privilege for me to come to the place where Yugacharya Pranavanandji spent a long time. Yugacharya Pranavanandji raised the idea of Swadharma and Swaraj at a time when the country needed it most. Shri Shah said that even when Partition took place, this area remained connected with India. At that time, Pranavanand Ji inspired Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Pranavanand Bharat Sevashram Sangh launched a nationwide movement to imbibe the traits of patriotism, religious consciousness, spirituality, service, dedication and sacrifice among the youth and the seed sown 105 years ago has grown into a huge tree today. The volunteers here have served beyond religion and caste.

After visiting the Gangasagar pilgrimage, Shri Amit Shah said that I am overwhelmed to come here and the Kapil Muni temple here has been a symbol of the conservation of spirituality and nature for centuries. Shri Shah said that it is proclaimed thus, – you perform every pilgrimage often, and Gangasagar once, this is how our ancestors have glorified this shrine. Shri Shah said that according to our Puranas, Maharaja Bhagiratha, in order to liberate his 7,000 ancestors, brought the Ganga from the lap of the Himalayas to Gangasagar and today, even after thousands of years, the pious Ganga is a lifeline for the people of India.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Clean Ganga programme is progressing from Gangotri to Gangasagar under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Today, the condition of Gangasagar in Bengal is extremely pathetic which will be corrected once our government takes over and the Namami Gange project will be completed up to Gangasagar in Bengal too. Shri Shah said that the task of purifying the Ganga River and making it pollution free will be completed and restoration of the Ganga River will be done with the so that posterity is blessed with its pure water.