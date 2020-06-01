Home Minister Amit Shah holds a review meeting with officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD, Indian Coast Guard on preparedness to deal with impending Cyclone brewing in Arabian Sea.

New Delhi: Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah today held a high level review meeting with officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD, and Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone brewing in Arabian Sea. The Cyclone is expected to hit some parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Daman and Diu.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department informed that the well marked low pressure area over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep area concentrated into a Depression and it is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours.

Later,Shri Shah held a Video Conference meeting with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Shri Vijay Rupani and Shri Uddhav Thackeray and Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Shri Praful Patel. HM assured them all Central help in view of the impending Cyclone and asked them to spell out in details the requirements and resources needed to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, NDRF has already deployed 13 teams in Gujarat including 2 kept as reserve and 16 in Maharashtra including 7 teams as reserve, while one team each was deployed for Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. NDRF is aiding the State Governments for evacuation of people from low lying coastal areas.

Related

comments