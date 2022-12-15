Home Minister Amit Shah holds a meeting with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai & Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to discuss border issue between two states

Home Minister Amit Shah today held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the border issue between the two states. Talking to reporters in New Delhi after the meeting, Mr. Shah said that the meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue was held in a positive atmosphere. Keeping a positive approach, the Chief Ministers of both States agreed that the border dispute should be resolved in a constitutional manner.

Mr. Shah said, to address the issue, six Ministers, three each from both States will hold detailed talks on the matter. The Minister also informed that both States have agreed to form a committee headed by a senior IPS officer regarding this matter to ensure law and order are maintained in both States.