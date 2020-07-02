Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for a unified Covid19 strategy for National Capital Region(NCR) today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for a unified strategy for COVID19 in the National Capital Region(NCR) today.

He emphasised on the need to focus on more testing of those suspected of Covid19 so that the infection rate in the NCR region can be reduced. Shri Amit Shah said that adoption of more testing via Rapid Antigen Test Kits will help in reducing infection transmission rate below 10 percent as suggested by World Health Organization. Shri Amit Shah said nearly 90 percent of screening is possible through these kits. These kits can be provided by Government of India to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments in numbers desired by them. The Union Home Minister emphasising on the importance of the humanitarian perspective to save lives of the poor and the needy, said the focus should be on early hospitalisation of patients, so that the mortality rate can also be reduced. Shri Amit Shah also emphasised on the wide use of Arogya Setu and Itihas Apps to help COVID19 mapping in the NCR.

The Union Home Minister added that the AIIMS Delhi Telemedicine consultation model being used in Delhi for COVID patients should be replicated in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana also. He suggested that UP and Haryana can join AIIMS-Telemedicine COVID consultation through which patients can get advice by expert doctors. The training for doctors in small hospitals in UP and Haryana can be provided by AIIMS with the help of Tele-videography.

Dr. V.K Paul, Member NITI Ayog also gave a presentation on the strategy of tackling COVID19 in NCR. He provided details of best practices adopted in Delhi-NCR and the way ahead.

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harshvardhan, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal and senior officials of the Government of India, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi governments were also present at the meeting.

