Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra

New Delhi: Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra today. In his tweet he has said, “I extend my warm greetings to all, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May Maha Prabhu, Jagganath, bless everyone with good health, joy and prosperity. May Bhagwan Jagannath continue to shower his blessings on all of us and help the country get rid of Corona pandemic soon. Jai Jagannath”

Yesterday, Union Home Minister had hailed the Supreme Court ruling on the Puri Rath Yatra. Shri Amit Shah had said, the entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court to ensure that Rath Yatra goes on. Union Home Minister said, it made him as well as crores of devotees across India happy that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi not only understood the sentiment of the devotees but also initiated consultations which ensured that the great traditions of our land continue.

