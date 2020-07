New Delhi: Union Home minister Shri Amit Shah expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives due to the floods in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya. Union Home Minister, in a tweet said, “I have spoken to the Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma and assured him of all possible help from the Central Government to him”.

Shri Amit Shah added that “The Nation stands resolutely with the people of Meghalaya in these trying times”.

Related

comments