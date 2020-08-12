Home Minister Amit Shah conveys greetings to mark the International Youth Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah conveyed greetings to mark the International Youth Day. In a series of tweets, he said “The greatest strength and asset of any nation is its youth. India is truly blessed to have a youth power filled with tremendous ambitions and skills. I am sure that they will continue to strive towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of New India”.

Union Home Minister said, “Skilled & enthused youth have the power to make the best of the opportunities on their way”.

Shri Amit Shah added “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s Government with its decisions like Skill India, Start-Up India, Make in India &New Education Policy (NEP) has been constantly creating an ecosystem to unlock the immense potential of our youth”.

Related

comments