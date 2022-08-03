Home Minister Amit Shah calls upon countrymen to join Har Ghar Tiranga programme

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Har Ghar Tiranga programme is a message to the world that every citizen of India, as per the vision of the constitution makers, as per the expectation of the constitution is united to take forward India’s journey of development, prosperity, security and culture.

Addressing Tiranga Utsav organised at IG Stadium in New Delhi to mark 146th birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya who designed the Tricolour, Mr Shah said, through this campaign India will reflect to the world how deep its democratic values are and till 2047 every Indian should resolve to take India to newer heights.

He said, this is the same tricolor, on which the soldier of the country takes oath and sacrifices his everything on the border. He said, this is the same tricolor, seeing which crores of farmers of the country make efforts and brave weather to feed the world. Mr Shah said, it is the tricolor which is in the hearts of the countrymen.

He appealed everyone to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga Programme which is being organised from 13th to 15th August under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav hoist the Tricolour at their homes, take selfie with it and post it on their social media accounts.

He said, Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will provide people an opportunity to pay tribute to those freedam fighters who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle. Mr Shah said this campaign will evoke sense of patriotism in every individual.

On the occasion, Mr Shah released the commemorative postal stamp in honour of Pingali Venkayya and felicitated his family members. He also launched the Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem and video. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present during the event.