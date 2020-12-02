Home Minister Amit Shah addressed inaugural session of Annual DGsP/IGsP Conference

New Delhi:The inaugural session of 55th Annual Director Generals of Police/Inspector Generals of Police Conference was addressed by the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shahhere today, in which Heads of various Central Para Military Forces and Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Policeof the States participatedin virtual mode from their respective States. This is the first such Conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau in virtual mode. Paying homage to the Police martyrs, the Union Home Minister awarded Indian Police Medals to 50 awardees and congratulated them on their achievements.

In his inaugural address, Shri Amit Shahhighlighted policy issues on national security and applauded the role of the police as frontline warriors in crisis and disaster management. He emphasised that there should be zero tolerance against terrorism. While stressing upon the need to ensure safety and dignity of citizens, he underlined the importance of capacity building of Police to deal with emergency situations and disasters. He directed that security agencies should have a coordinated approach in the national security scenario and achieve the target of making India a developed and safe Nation.

The Prime MinisterShri NarendraModi later joined the Conference virtually and reviewed the action points of the previous Conference. A review of the internal security situation was presented to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, and discussions were held to improve the overall security scenario with more people-friendly initiatives.

A session on various initiatives of security forces on the LWE front was held in which discussions were held to improve the security situation in LWE infested areas. Stress was given on coordinated action with States to check the LWE menace. Discussions on the role of police during the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of safety protocol by the police was also discussed. Follow-up actions were also suggested to develop an SOP to manage various types of emergency situations.

