Home Guard jawans should get better work facilities – Minister Dr. Mishra

New Delhi : Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra has instructed to ensure necessary arrangements to provide better work facilities to the Home Guard jawans. Home Minister Dr. Mishra gave these instructions during the review of Home Guard Department in Mantralaya on Friday. Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Shri Manoj Govil, Director General Home Guard Dr. Pawan Jain and other officers were present.

Home Minister Dr. Mishra directed that the discrepancy regarding call off of Home Guard should be removed. The meeting considered to remove the discrepancy regarding call off before and after 2016. It is expected that the discrepancy will be rectified soon. In the meeting, discussion was also held to increase the currently sanctioned 550 posts of State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF). It was decided that a proposal should be sent to the Cabinet to increase the number of posts to 1500.

In the meeting, discussion was also held on the construction of the new office of District Commandant in 7 new districts like Niwari. Discussions were also held regarding the purchase of new vehicles in lieu of the vehicles auctioned after the year 2005 of various District Commandant offices of the state and sending force from the district headquarters to the accident site for better management in case of disaster.