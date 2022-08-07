Home, Cooperation minister Amit Shah says the country’s hadloom sector signifies its rich, diverse cultural heritage

New Delhi: Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah said, the country’s hadloom sector signifies its rich and diverse cultural heritage. Mr Shah said that in 2015, Prime minister Narendra Modi had declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905 on the same day and to revive this Indian ancient art.

He said it is also aimed at encouraging countrymen to use handloom products weaved by indigenous weavers. Mr Shah said, on this eighth National Handloom Day, all should join hands to further the Modi government’s resolve to preserve and promote handloom heritage and empower handloom weavers, especially women.