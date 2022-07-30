Kathmandu: Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio expresses happiness over Nepal’s achievement in tiger conservation. “Today marks a very special #GlobalTigerDay in this #YearoftheTiger. Nepal has announced that the country has achieved its global commitment, made in the 2010 Year of the Tiger, to double the country’s wild tiger population by 2022. Congratulations to #Nepal for this impressive milestone. A 2022 survey revealed there are an estimated 355 tigers now in the country, up from 121 individual in 2010. It’s an incredible achievement and testament to the conservation efforts of the government, partners like World Wildlife Fund, and local communities over the last 12 years. With more tigers comes the need for more focus on safe co-existence between people and predators, and it is welcome news that Nepal has launched the “Prime Minister Human Wildlife Rescue and Relief Fund” to address the challenges of living with tigers. ” posts Leonardo DiCaprio in Facebook.

He also mentioned that with the increase of tigers there may be conflict between humans and wild animals and it is necessary to pay attention for safe co-existence. He also expressed his happiness that Nepal has launched the Prime Minister’s Human-Wildlife Rescue and Relief Fund to address the challenges posed by the increase in tiger population.

It should be noted that there are 355 tigers in Nepal. There were 121 tigers in 2010 and in 12 years the number has increased to 355. Actor Leonardo called this an incredible achievement.