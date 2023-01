Bhubaneswar : Ahead of the kick-off of the Hockey World Cup 2023, a Bicycling Roadshow was flagged off by Joint Secretary, DSYS at Kalinga Stadium today. Kailash Chandra Das

Besides, a group of professionals have started the journey from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela and again back to Bhubaneswar, covering more than 1000 Km in 9 days.