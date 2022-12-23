Hockey World Cup 2023: CM Naveen Patnaik urges cooperation of all political parties for the success of the sports festival in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2023, an all-party meeting has been held under the chairmanship Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking the cooperation of political parties for the success of the sports festival in Odisha.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced that the Chief Ministers of all states will be invited to participate in the Hockey World Cup. The Chief Minister thanked the Government of India and especially the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their cooperation in the preparation of the Hockey World Cup.

In the meeting, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised the state government for such an arrangement. He suggested putting rare events like hosting 2 consecutive hockey World Cups on the agenda, involving the citizens for the cleanliness of the city and branding the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar railway for hockey.