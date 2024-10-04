Hockey India League Returns After a Long Break: 14 Teams to Ignite the Field

The Hockey India League is set to return after seven years, featuring eight men’s and six women’s teams. Scheduled from December 28 to February 5 next year, the league will include a player auction from October 13 to 15, 2024.

During a press gathering in New Delhi, the President of Hockey India highlighted that a 35-40 day window will allow for maximum participation from foreign players, aiming to enhance the league’s competitiveness. Dr. Dilip Tirkey emphasized that this initiative signifies the importance of the Hockey India League on the global stage.