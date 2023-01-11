HLL pays Rs. 122.47 crores as dividend to Government of India for Financial Year 2021-22

New Delhi : HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a mini-ratna public sector enterprise under Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, paid a dividend of Rs 122.47 Crore to the Health Ministry for financial year 2021-22. The cheque was presented to Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare by Shri Beji George, Chairman & Managing Director, HLL in presence Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS(HFW) at a function held at Nirman Bhavan, here today.

Expressing happiness at the record turnover of Rs 35,668 crore and a profit before tax of Rs.551.81 Cr of HLL during the financial year 2021–22 and appreciating their support during the pandemic, Dr Mandaviya said, “HLL has played an important role in the procurement and distribution of emergency medical supplies supporting the Union Health Ministry for Covid– 19 pandemic management. As a nodal agency for procurement and supply of emergency medical items for COVID -19 pandemic management, it has enabled real time management of the crisis”.

He further noted that though PSUs were established with great vision, their performance has not always been satisfactory. Expressed concerns over sustainability of PSUs, he pointed out that “financial discipline and responsible behaviour are key aspects for the sustainability of PSUs.”

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State congratulated HLL for their achievement and also lauded its efforts during the pandemic.

Shri Beji George, Chairman & Managing Director, HLL conveyed his sincere thanks and acknowledgment for the co-operation, for reposing confidence in HLL and support extended by various departments of Government of India, particularly Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

HLL was incorporated on 1st March 1966 to produce contraceptives to support Government’s family planning programme. While focusing and expanding the core areas i.e., reproductive healthcare, HLL diversified into other healthcare segments like hospital products, hospital infrastructure management, medical equipment procurement consultancy, diagnostic services, retailing of pharmaceuticals etc.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, senior officials of ministry and HLL were present during the occasion.