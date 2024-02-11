National

HLC on One Nation One Election holds meeting; reviews work done since its constitution

Consultation process continues; DMK and Apna Dal (Soneylal) present views before HLC

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi,11th February: The High-Level Committee (HLC) constituted by the Government under the Chairmanship of Shri Ram Nath Kovind former President of India to examine the issue relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country and make recommendations thereon held its meeting in New Delhi today.  Shri N. K. Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Shri Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner attended the meeting.

After welcoming the Members of the HLC to the meeting, the Chairman of the Committee Shri Ram Nath Kovind along with the members confirmed the minutes of the meeting held on 6th February, 2024.

The Committee thereafter reviewed work done since its constitution and the consultation process presently underway.

Continuing with its consultation process with the political parties today the HLC held interactions with a delegation from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party led by P. Wilson, Member of Parliament. In the interactions, the party presented its views on the issue of holding simultaneous elections in the country.

Smt. Anupriya Patel, President of Apna Dal (Soneylal) and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries also met the Chairman of HLC and presented the views of her party.

 

