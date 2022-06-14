Historic decision of PM to give jobs to 10 lakh people in one-and-a-half year –   Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi : The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the decision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to recruit 10 lakh people in Mission Mode by the Government of India in the next one-and-a-half years is historic and especially beneficial for the youth of the country. It will infuse hope and enthusiasm in them.

Prime Minister Shri Modi has reviewed the human resource position in all Departments and Ministries of the Government of India and has directed that in the next one-and-a-half years, the Government should recruit 10 lakh people in Mission Mode.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister, Shri Tomar said that in compliance with the instructions of the Prime Minister, instructions have been given to fill up all the vacant posts under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare at the earliest.