Historic Day for Odisha as Heart Transplant Unit Set to Open at SCB Cuttack

Odisha’s government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chennai-based MGM Healthcare to establish a heart transplantation unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced that the service will be free for patients, making heart transplants more affordable and reducing the need for out-of-state treatment.

Dr. Suresh Rao from MGM Healthcare noted their extensive experience, with over 650 heart and 120 lung transplants performed. He pledged to train SCB Medical College doctors to ensure local access to these vital services for Odisha residents.