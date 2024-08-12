Historic 1947 National Flag Displayed at Fort St. George Museum, Chennai

The 12 feet long 8 feet wide national treasure in Fort St. George Museum, Chennai is one of the first flag that was hoisted on August 15, 1947. This is the only surviving flag of India that is at display which was hoisted in 1947. The flag is the testament of the entire struggle that Indians went through to achieve freedom. It is made up of pure silk and measures about 3.50m length and 2.40m wide. The flag was hoisted on 15th august 1947 at 5.30 A.M in Fort St. George. The Indian Independence Gallery at the Museum also showcases the evolution of Indian flag and tales behind the hailed Tiranga.

Fort St. George Museum

The modern city of “Chennai” arose from the British settlement of Fort St. George and its subsequent expansion through merging numerous native villages and European settlements around Fort St. George into the city of Madras.

The Fort St. George Museum was organized and opened to the public from 31st January 1948. The idea of setting up museum in this building to house the relics of the Raj found scattered in the Fort was mooted in 1946 by Col. D.M. Reid of old Madras Guards. On the reception of the museum a drawing shows the evolution of the Fort and its construction since 1640. This museum now has more than three thousand five hundred artifacts of colonial period; best among them are displayed in nine galleries.