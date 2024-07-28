Hirakud Dam Opens 20 Sluice Gates To Release Seasons’s First Floodwater

Sambalpur: Hirakud dam on Sunday released the season’s first floodwater through 20 gates built over the Mahanadir river in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. The dam authorities opened 20 sluice gates (Left 14 + Right 6) in a phased manner to flush out excess water.

The decision to open the gates of Hirakud Dam was taken in view of the heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas and the inflow of water into the dam.By 6 pm on Sunday, the water level of Hirakud stood at 617.69 feet. While the inflow of water into the reservoir was 3, 07,710 cusecs, the outflow from the dam was recorded at 3,45,845 cusecs.