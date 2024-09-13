Hindustan Zinc’s First All Women Mine Rescue Team Represents India at the XIII International Mine Rescue Competition

The event is organized by International Mines Rescue Body (IMRD) at Columbia

More than 26 teams from across the world are participating in the competition

New Delhi : Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, is set to represent India at the XIII International Mine Rescue Competition with India’s first all-women mine rescue team. Organized by the National Mining Agency, Colombia, under the guidance of the International Mines Rescue Body (IMRB), this year’s competition will feature over 26 teams. Hindustan Zinc’s team marks a historic breakthrough as the first-ever all-women team from India to compete on this prestigious global stage, demonstrating their exceptional rescue skills and expertise.

The competition, held annually in different host countries, involves various rescue drills and tests that simulate critical underground mine rescue scenarios. While Hindustan Zinc has participated in the past, this year’s representation by an all-women team sets a new milestone. This seven-member team also holds the distinction of being India’s first-ever underground mine rescue team composed entirely of women. They will compete across six categories, including mine rescue drills in both breathing and non-breathing atmospheres, first aid, mining rescue skills, equipment technician tests, and theoretical knowledge evaluations.

Hindustan Zinc remains at the forefront of driving change in the mining sector by fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce in the male dominated metals & mining sector. The company is ensuring a sustainable and standardized work experience powered by rapid digitalization and automation by breaking the notion of heavy & physical labour associated with the sector. The company’s commitment to supporting women at every stage of life—both personally and professionally—has led to career-enhancing opportunities, including night shifts, rich job content, and progressive workplace policies like spouse hiring, year-long sabbaticals for childcare, and leave policies prioritizing mental and physical health. These initiatives have significantly increased the number of women professionals choosing Hindustan Zinc for careers in core mining functions.

Reflecting on this landmark achievement, Arun Misra, CEO and Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, “We are incredibly proud of our all-women underground mine rescue team, who are set to represent India. This is not only a proud moment for Hindustan Zinc but also for the country. Their participation highlights our ongoing commitment to gender diversity and parity, ensuring equal representation and opportunities across all levels. This team’s journey exemplifies the resilience, strength, and expertise of women in every aspect of our workforce, and we believe their presence on the global stage will inspire more women to pursue careers in such fields.”

Sharing her enthusiasm at the start of the competition, Sandhya Rasakatla, a member of the mine rescue team and India’s first underground woman mine manager, said, “It is a proud feeling to participate in this prestigious event and represent the country on a global stage. The endless learning opportunities at Hindustan Zinc have enabled me to push my limits, and this competition will give me a chance to compete with the best of the best.” Sandhya Singh, another member of the team, added, “I’m very excited to participate in this competition and represent India internationally. This event will enhance my skillset in rescue operations. I’m thankful for Hindustan Zinc’s industry-first initiatives, which have created new learning opportunities and growth prospects for women in mining.”

The competition is renowned for testing the practical and technical skills of rescue teams through demanding scenarios, all within a gender-neutral framework. Hindustan Zinc’s investment in continuous training, safety preparedness, and innovation has equipped this team to compete at the highest level. Their participation not only underscores the company’s leadership in underground mining but also reflects its vision of promoting inclusivity and excellence in all operations.

As an equal-opportunity employer, Hindustan Zinc believes that a diverse workforce is key to high performance. This belief is reflected in their workforce, with nearly 22% female representation in executive roles and a remarkable 54% of female engineers in executive positions. Hindustan Zinc remains a frontrunner in promoting diversity across all dimensions and has set an ambitious target of achieving and maintaining 30% diversity in all executive and management roles.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen Asia’s first low carbon ‘green’ zinc brand that has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.