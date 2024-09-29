Hindustan Zinc’s 1st edition of Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, a resounding success

Celebrated as India’s most beautiful marathon, this event places Udaipur on the global running map and champions the cause of #RunForZeroHunger

The inaugural edition of the marathon witnessed participation from global athletes, Indian elite runners and amateurs

New Delhi: Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, proudly announced the successful completion of the inaugural AIMS-certified Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, celebrated as India’s most beautiful marathon. Thousands of people joined the marathon to champion the cause of #RunForZeroHunger aimed at eradicating rural malnutrition. Held in Zinc City Udaipur, the marathon has firmly placed the city on the global running map, attracting global athletes, Indian elite runners, and amateurs alike.

The races were flagged off by Shri Manna Lal Rawat – MP Udaipur, Shri Tarachand Jain – MLA Udaipur City, Shri Phool Singh Meena – MLA Udaipur Rural, Shri Rajesh Meena – Inspector General of Udaipur Range, Shri Ram Prakash – Commissioner Nagar Nigam Udaipur, Shri Shashi Kiran – Chief Public Relations Officer North-Western Railways, Shri Rahul Jain – Commissioner Udaipur Development Authority, Shri Nemichand Parekh – RTO Udaipur, Shri Arun Misra – CEO Hindustan Zinc Limited, Shri Umesh Manwani – Honorary Secretary Field Club Udaipur and Dr. Manoj Soni – Founder ABCR (Anybody Can Run)

With three race categories—21km, 10km, and 5km—the event catered to runners of all fitness levels. The highlight of the event was a unique run designed for more than 100 differently-abled people from Hindustan Zinc’s flagship Jeevan Tarang program. The people of Udaipur poured out on the streets in the early hours of the morning to cheer the runners on. Participants enjoyed a scenic route around the serene Fateh Sagar Lake and the majestic Aravalli Ranges, taking in the beauty of Maharana Pratap Smarak, Neemuch Mata Mandir hill, and lush green gardens. The marathon celebrated Udaipur’s rich zinc legacy, a metal intertwined with the city’s history for over 2,500 years, predating its fame as the City of Lakes.

The winners in various categories displayed exceptional determination and endurance. In the fiercely contested 21 kms Challenge in the male category Rohit Bansiwal from Tonk district, Rajasthan, triumphed followed by Victor Kurgat securing first runner up position and Gopal Bairwa as second runner up. In the female category, Madina Paul from Delhi, triumphed followed by Sonal Sukhwal securing first runner up spot and Khushi Pahwa as the second runner up.

In 10 km challenge in the male category Ajit Kumar from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, triumphed followed by Ganpat Singh securing the first runner up spot and Durgendra as second runner up. In the female category, Khushboo from Didwana, Rajasthan, securing the top spot followed by Sapna Kumari as the first runner up and Sunita Gurjar securing the second runner up position.

Each finisher received a medal made from the finest zinc produced by Hindustan Zinc, further highlighting the city’s connection to this essential metal. The day was filled with fitness, camaraderie, and community spirit, as participants embraced the challenge and celebrated Udaipur’s heritage.

Various dignitaries underscored the importance of Udaipur’s heritage, the significance of running, and the fight against rural malnutrition during the flag-off ceremony. Shri Manna Lal Rawat, MP Udaipur, expressed his pride in the city’s debut on the global running stage, while Shri Tarachand Jain, MLA Udaipur City, hailed the marathon as a major step in Udaipur’s development. Shri Phool Singh Meena, MLA Udaipur Rural, emphasized the importance of the event in raising awareness about malnutrition among children. Shri Rajesh Meena, Inspector General of Udaipur Range, applauded the marathon’s significance in Udaipur’s cultural ecosystem.

Hindustan Zinc CEO, Shri Arun Misra, an avid marathoner and finisher of 21KM category at Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I am absolutely thrilled that this event has firmly put Zinc City Udaipur on the international marathon map. Running alongside thousands of people from around the world, this marathon has transformed the cultural ecosystem of Zinc City Udaipur. The picturesque route covering the expansive Fateh Sagar Lake and mighty Aravalli ranges places this in the list of world’s most beautiful runs. I’m thrilled by the overwhelming turnout and the inspiring message of #RunForZeroHunger that resonated throughout Udaipur’s streets that has helped us to nourish children in Rajasthan.”

Participants were highly enthused about the beauty of the run coupled with the event’s seamless organization. The marathon fostered a sense of community and purpose, leaving participants inspired and excited for future editions.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen Asia’s first low carbon ‘green’ zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.