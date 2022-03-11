Hindustan Zinc Wins National Safety Award

Ajmer: Hindustan Zinc’s Kayad Mine received National Safety Award in an event organized by Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India in two categories – Longest Accident-Free in metal mines and Lowest Injury Frequency Rate (LIFR) per lakh man shift in Metal Mines. During the ceremony, the Hon’ble Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India – Shri Bhupendra Yadav presented the Award to all the winners.

National Safety Award recognizes organizations with good safety performance and to stimulate and maintain the interest of both the management and the workers in accident prevention and safety promotion programs, the Government of India instituted National Safety Awards (NSA) in the year 1965.

On behalf of Hindustan Zinc, Mr. K.C Meena, Director Kayad Mine received the award.

In line with the organizational goal of zero harm, zero waste, and zero discharge, Kayad Mine has taken several key interventions and initiatives to augment safety performance and has implemented the best in class global safety precautionary and preventive measures.

Kayad Mine has also been the recipient of 5 Star Rating by the Indian Bureau of Mines.

Hindustan Zinc’s Kayad Mine has been certified by Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015, Environment Management ISO 14001:2015, Occupational Health, Safety Management ISO 45001:2018, and Social Accountability 8000:2014.