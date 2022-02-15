Hindustan Zinc Voted among Top 100 Sustainable Companies Globally

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc, India’s and the world’s only integrated zinc-lead-silver producer, was voted in the Top 100 sustainable companies in the world. The company was ranked 79th in the Sustainability Magazine 2022, where companies from across the world were ranked. The sustainability ranking included companies from a multitude of sectors, ranging from large energy and technology corporations to logistics, components, and consumer goods.

The nominations were made by the readers of the Sustainability magazine, which were subsequently compiled and evaluated by the magazine’s management. The Top 100 voted companies have efficiently articulated their long-term goals and are actively making a positive impact on environmental, social, and government (ESG) challenges. Companies that were developed on the belief that they could bring solutions to concerns related to climate change were also included on the list.

At Hindustan Zinc, sustainability is an intrinsic aspect of the company’s operations and all business decisions. The company is on an ambitious sustainability journey, led by its Sustainability Goals 2025 and driven by the vision of ‘ZERO HARM, ZERO WASTE, ZERO DISCHARGE.’ In this ESG journey, HZL has planned to invest $1bn to go green in the next five years while continuously leading decarbonisation practices. Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to ESG and sustainable reporting practices have also earned them 5th rank globally in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2021 among Metal and Mining companies.