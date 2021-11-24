Hindustan Zinc conferred with prestigious ‘5 Star Rated Mines’ award by Ministry of Mines

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc, world’s leading and India’s only producer of integrated Zinc-Lead-Silver, was awarded the prestigious ‘5 Star Rated Mines’ award by the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Govt. Of India – Mr Pralhad Joshi felicitated Hindustan Zinc with the award at the 5th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals held in Delhi. HZL’s Rampura Agucha & Kayad Mine both received the ‘5 Star Rated Mines’ certification for their efforts and initiatives in sustainable mining.

Leading the way for green and sustainable operations, Hindustan Zinc is among the first mining companies to commit to Net Zero 2050 and has a strong focus on ESG. The company has set a strategic roadmap on their sustainability journey, planning to invest over $1bn in the next 5 years to go green and achieving focussed Sustainability Goals by 2025. With such a strong commitment on maintaining highest ESG standards, actioning against climate change, and conservation of water & energy, Hindustan Zinc is a leader in sustainable operations.

Mr Arun Misra, CEO – Hindustan Zinc said, “Everything we do is with an aim to contribute towards national development and create a sustainable future for our communities. Hindustan Zinc is proud to be recognised by the Ministry of Mines and Government of India as a leader in sustainable operations with this prestigious 5 Star Rating. Step by step we move towards a greener tomorrow positively impacting the lives around us.”

The Agucha and Kayad mines of Hindustan Zinc come under the Rampura Agucha Cluster situated in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. Both mines act as a model for sustainable operations; catering majority energy requirement through renewable solar power, reusing and recycling water and state-of-the-art waste management systems.

Sustainability and CSR are an integral part of business at Hindustan Zinc. Their efforts have been recognized with awards such as the Most Sustainable Company in the Mining Industry by World Finance at the Sustainability Awards 2021. As a COP26 Business Leader, Hindustan Zinc serving as a sector influencer in leading actions to protect the environment and tackle climate change.