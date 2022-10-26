Hindustan Copper Ltd Pays Rs. 74.20 Crore

New Delhi : Hindustan Copper Ltd, a Miniratna Category-I PSU (Schedule A), under the Ministry of Mines, has paid today a dividend of Rs.74.20 crore to the Government of India for FY 2021-22 being 30.01 % of Profit After Tax (PAT) in compliance of DIPAM guidelines. This is equivalent to 23.20% of equity share capital. Earlier, the dividend was approved by the shareholders of the Company at 55th Annual General Meeting held in September this year. Total dividend pay-out to all shareholders is Rs.112.17 crore. The dividend per share is the highest ever declared by the Company.

During FY 2021-22, the Company achieved the highest ever net turnover of Rs.1812 crore and Profit Before Tax of Rs.381.76 crore. The Company is currently implementing its mine expansion plan to achieve 12.2 million tonnes per annum ore production.