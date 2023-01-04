Hindustan Copper Limited signs Tripartite Wage Settlement

New Delhi : Hindustan Copper Limited, a Miniratna, Category I CPSE under the Ministry of Mines has signed the tripartite 8th Wage Settlement before Smt. Roopa Bharat, Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Kolkata, on 03.01.2023 for revision of Wages and Allowances of workmen.

Shri Arun Kumar Shukla, Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjay Panjiyar, Director (Operations), Shri Sanjiv Kumar Singh, Director (Mining), Shri Ghanshyam Sharma, Director (Finance) and Senior Officials of Hindustan Copper Limited along with the Representatives of Recognised Trade Unions from KCC Unit in Rajasthan (AITUC), MCP Unit in Madhya Pradesh (BMS), ICC Unit in Jharkhand (AITUC), TCP Unit in Maharashtra (INTUC) and Corporate Office, Kolkata (INTTUC) signed the Wage Settlement which is for a period of 10 years w.e.f. 01/11/2017.