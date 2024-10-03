Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) installs digital smart boards in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh school to enhance digital learning

Sagar — Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), in partnership with Y4D Foundation, installed two advanced digital smart boards at Government Kanya Higher Secondary School, Banda, Sagar District. The initiative was inaugurated by Shri Virendra Singh Lambardar, Member of Legislative Assembly, Banda, Sagar District, Madhya Pradesh.

This initiative is part of HCCB’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, focused on enhancing the educational experience for students in the Sagar district. By integrating technology into the classroom, the newly installed smart boards aim to foster an interactive, engaging, and dynamic learning environment. The digital smart boards will serve as an essential tool in modernising the classroom experience, enabling teachers to offer more interactive lessons and enhancing students’ ability to grasp complex concepts through visual and digital aids.

Speaking at the event, Shri Virendra Singh Lambardar, Member of Legislative Assembly, Banda, Sagar District, Madhya Pradesh said, “Education is the foundation of a strong society, and incorporating technology into our schools is a crucial step in preparing our students for the future. By leveraging advanced tools like digital smart boards, we can bridge the gap between traditional learning methods and the demands of the modern world. I appreciate HCCB’s proactive approach to supporting quality education in Sagar.”

Reflecting on the initiative, Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Officer, HCCB said “Education is one of the most powerful forces for transformation and integrating technology into classrooms is essential to unlocking the full potential of today’s students. By offering access to interactive, cutting-edge learning tools, we aim to empower both teachers and students, elevating their educational journey and equipping them with the advanced infrastructure necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.”

In addition to the digital smart boards, HCCB is also setting up a water RO unit and handwash station at Government Kanya Higher Secondary School, Banda, Sagar District. This initiative aims to provide students with access to clean drinking water and proper hygiene facilities, further enhancing the school’s infrastructure and ensuring a healthy environment for students.