Hindi Pakhwada celebration at IIT Bhubaneswar comes to an end

Bhubaneswar : Hindi Fortnight-2024 (Hindi Pakhwada) celebration has come to an end at IIT Bhubaneswar on 30th September 2024. The vibrant fortnight-long celebration has left a mark and inspired the members of the Institute to use Hindi as the Official Language and promote the enriched legacy of the language.

As part of the celebration, a Hindi Kavi Sammelan ‘Kavyanjali’ was organised on 28th September 2024, which witnessed the magical recitation of Hindi poems by luminaries like Dr. Bishnu Saxena, Mr. Kushal Dauneria, Mr. Ganesh Vidyarthi and Ms. Manu Vaishali. Organised jointly by the Rajbhasha Ekak and Abhivyakti, the Hindi Literary Society of the Institute, the programme enthralled the audience with enchanting recitations of powerful Hindi poetic creations. The students of the Institute also performed on this occasion. Dr. Rajeev Rawat, Senior Hindi Officer, IIT Kharagpur moderated the programme.

The concluding ceremony of the Hindi Pakhwada was held on 30th September 2024. Dr. Chetan, Professor-in-Charge, Rajbhasa Ekak, IIT Bhubaneswar delivered the welcome address on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director appreciated the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bhubaneswar who won prizes in different competitions for their interest towards the language. He also urged the employees of the Institute to work towards promoting Hindi in the official work. Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar of the Institute also inspired the members of Institute to use Hindi in their day-to-day official work and try to enhance their knowledge of the language. He also highlighted various initiatives being taken up by the Institute towards the propagation Hindi in IIT Bhubaneswar.

The winners of various competitions received prizes from Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, and Shri Bamadev Acharya. Dr. Sambhunath Sahoo, Assistant Librarian and Hindi Officer In-charge, IIT Bhubaneswar proposed a vote of thanks. The programme was coordinated by Mr. Hemant Kumar Yadav, Hindi translator.