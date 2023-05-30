Hindalco’s Healthcare on Wheels benefits locals

Bhubaneswar : Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco at Sambalpur in Odisha has taken several healthcare initiatives to ensure better and meaningful lives for the locals. During last year, around 14,000 people from 5 wards of Hirakud availedits healthcare facilities.

Through its Mobile Health Unit (MHU) under the ‘Healthcare at Doorsteps’ initiative, Hindalco is providing primary healthcare services to the community at their doorsteps. The MHU has proved beneficial especially to the aged, women and children who are unable to access the healthcare facility in remote areas.

Says, Kailash Pandey, Hindalco,Hirakud, Cluster Head, “Under its ‘Health Care at Doorsteps’ programme (Mobile Health Units), the company is operating one Mobile Health Care Unit which goes around the peripheral villages at a fixed time on a given day. Altogether, Hirakud and its periphery area is covered under this programme at 10 strategic locations. The healthcare initiatives are actively monitored by our HR Head Mr. Krishna Padhi. We are keen to extend this service to reach the maximum number of people in and around Hirakud.”

Hindalco is planning to extend the services of MHU in the near future by upgrading the existing healthcare facility, he adds.

Furthermore, Hindalco has touched the lives of 1,838 people through specialized mega health camps. Over 1000 persons have availed of its OPD service at CHC–Hirakud. Specialized medical service is rendered to patients at the CHC-Hirakud where specialists of Medicine, Gynecology, Pediatrics etc. provide better healthcare services to the public. Further to supplement this, mega specialist health camps are organized on a quarterly basis which witness record footfalls – over 1000 patients on an average.

Going in line with the advice of the Distt. Administration, Hindalco had conducted three mega health camps recently in the remotest parts of Sambalpur i.e.Kuturachuan village of Kuchinda Block, Kenedhipa village of Jamankira Block and Salebhadi village under Kuchinda Block with a footfall of more than 1500. The Sambalpur District administration appreciated the effort of Hindalco for extending its healthcare service beyond the periphery of Hirakud.

Additionally, ahomeopathy centre is providing healthcare facility at Dengimachha village where around 850 patients availed its services last year. This apart, around 500 awareness camps and celebration of important health days were heldto raise their awareness level towards availing better healthcare services.

“Thevillagers have got immensely benefitted out of these camps and Hindalco’s efforts in conducting these camps is commendable. I applaud the efforts of the company management for the same and request them to accelerate this more in future”, says Mr Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak the Sub Collector of Kuchinda.

As a responsible corporate citizen and driven by the constant motivation to give back to society, in Odisha, the Aditya Birla Group reaches out to more than 5 lakhs people touching over 2 lakh lives in 128 villages. The Group’s CSR is conducted under the aegis of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development chaired by Mrs. Rajashree Birla. The Group’s vision is to actively contribute to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate. In doing so, build a better, sustainable way of life for the weaker sections of society. And raise the country’s human development index. The Group’s CSR vision is aligned with UNSDG goals to eliminate poverty and ensure freedom from hunger.